Colorado Board of Health requiring staff at licensed health care facilities, hospitals to be vaccinated

DENVER (KDVR) — All staff in licensed health care settings are required to be vaccinated, the Colorado Board of Health announced on Monday.

Citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the board said all staff, including employees, direct contractors, and support staff who interact with individuals seeking medical care, have to be vaccinated.

The approval for emergency rules stemmed from a request made by Gov. Jared Polis to mandate vaccination among health care professionals in hospitals and other licensed health care settings.

According to the state board, approximately 30% of the health care workforce is unvaccinated. Facilities not included in the mandate are urgent care and private practice offices.

State mandated vaccination

The State of Colorado issued a vaccination requirement for most staff members with the Department of Corrections, Human Services and Public Health and Environment on Aug. 17.

Starting in September, Colorado state workers will be asked to self-report their vaccination status to the human resources department. Anyone who’s unvaccinated or who refuses to disclose their vaccination status will be required to undergo the two COVID-19 tests a week.

The Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require vaccination of all health care workers.