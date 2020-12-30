Colorado AG warns about potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been underway in Colorado for about a month, but with many more months of vaccinations ahead of us Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is warning about potential scams.

Weiser sent a warning Wednesday explaining that so far only two vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have been approved and that any other claims of approved vaccines are not legitimate.

Weiser also said that the vaccine will be distributed for free, so any person or organization asking for payment is also fraudulent.

“We are committed to ensuring the medical safety and security of all Coloradans,” said Weiser. “As such, we will take seriously the sale or advertising of fake COVID-19 vaccinations and we will bring legal action against those who engage in such illegal conduct.”

Follow these tips to help identify vaccine-related scams:

Do not respond to unsolicited e-mails, text messages, advertisements, or telephone calls offering to sell COVID-19 vaccines or other cures or treatment.

Do not pay for a COVID-19 vaccine. You will not have to pay for the vaccine itself, although you may be charged a small fee for administration of the vaccine—any offer to “sell” a vaccine is a scam.

Beware of any attempt to sell you an appointment for the approved vaccine.

Before responding to communications from a doctor, pharmacy, health department, or other health care practitioner, verify the source of that communication.

Talk to your doctor to receive accurate information on when a vaccine will be available for you.

Above all, do not rely on unsubstantiated claims from strangers about COVID-19 vaccine availability.

If you believe you have been victimized by a COVID-19 vaccine scam, witness a retailer sell or attempt to sell a non-FDA approved vaccine, or witness other such suspicious activity, please report it to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at stopfraudcolorado.gov.