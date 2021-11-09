All adults in Colorado qualify for COVID booster because spread is ‘so significant,’ state says

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re 18 or older in Colorado, the state says you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation: “You should get a booster dose if you are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work.”

But CDPHE said that almost everyone 18 or older in the state is at risk in the workplace or where they live, as an estimated 1 in 48 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19. “Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans (ages 18+) qualify for a booster,” CDPHE said.

The CDC guidelines say anyone over the age of 65 should get a booster shot.

The state has also issued a public health order preventing any vaccine provider from refusing a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to anyone who says they meet the qualifications.

Those vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should be at least six months past their second shot before getting a booster. People who got the J&J vaccine can get a booster as soon as two months after their initial shot.

Continuing to wear masks indoors and avoiding large gatherings are also recommended by the state to reduce the spread among at-risk Coloradans and the elderly.