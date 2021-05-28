Coloradans vaccinated out-of-state can still sign up for the $1 million vaccine lottery

DENVER (KDVR) — The requirements for Colorado’s Comeback Cash are supposed to be straightforward: get a COVID-19 vaccine and you’re automatically entered for the chance to win $1 million.

But across the state, Coloradans say they aren’t appearing on the state’s registry.

That includes veterans like Eric Davis, who received his vaccine in Wyoming.

“Since I go to the northern Colorado VA health system, the closest hospital to get that vaccine or specialized treatment is the Cheyenne VA hospital,” Davis said. “So that’s where they sent me.”

There’s just one catch: The CIIS system only registers vaccines given in Colorado, leaving Davis and others seemingly ineligible.

“Ultimately, it’s just about making sure that Colorado veterans who are residents of the state have the same opportunity that everybody else is getting, and I’d hate to see that slip through the cracks just because of an administrative oversight.”

Others said they’ve received their vaccines at local hospitals and drive-up clinics, but their records are nowhere to be found.

“I went to check this morning, because I thought, ‘I better find out,’ and I checked several times, and my name did not show up,” Deanna Hickman said.

The Colorado Immunization Information System, or CIIS, is being used by the state to draw names for the sweepstakes.

“I don’t know that they’ve worked out all the kinks,” Hickman said. “And I just feel as if senior citizens may be the ones who are left out.”

Friday, the state launched a new help desk to help make sure every vaccinated Coloradan has a shot at the prize.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said even Coloradans who received their vaccines out-of-state will be eligible if they can provide immunization records to the state before the drawing.

Here are the numbers for the CIIS help desk: 303-692-2437, option 2, or 1-888-611-9918, option 1