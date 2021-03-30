Coloradans still struggle to find appointments as state prepares to open vaccine eligibility

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado prepares to open vaccine eligibility to the general public, those who are currently eligible are still finding it difficult to schedule appointments. Concern is growing that the challenge to get appointments will only get worse as more people become eligible.

Finding an open COVID-19 vaccine time slot is like trying to score some hard-to-get concert tickets, said Michelle Watts of Denver.

“You go online and you think you’ve got them and you’re clicking, clicking… and then they’re gone,” Watts said.

Watts has been trying since early last week to get herself and her husband appointments. She said she’s been persistent and has been using some of the Problem Solver tips and tricks like using VaccineSpotter.org.

“On Vaccine Spotter, it looked like there was nothing available, but other sites seemed to say … there might be, so you just keep trying and trying,” Watts said.

The supply seems to be out of step with demand currently. But state officials, pharmacies and clinics hope to turn that issue around despite gearing up to open the demand flood gates.

Some Colorado providers said the general public won’t be able to schedule appointments until Friday. Some have wondered if they could schedule ahead of Friday for next week and thereafter.

Many who have been successful have had the time and ability to travel to other cities where there might be more availability. The governor said vaccine buses will launch in the next “week or so” to help meet demand.