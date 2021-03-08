Coloradans excited about new CDC guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) — The CDC issued new guidance Monday for fully vaccinated Americans. The new recommendations say people who are fully vaccinated can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physically distancing.

The CDC says they can also visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe infection without wearing masks or distancing. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final dose of vaccine.

This is great news for Barb and Joe Trexler. The grandparents from Centennial have had both doses of vaccine and can’t wait to spend time with their grandkids. Some live here in Colorado, and others live in California.

“It’s just going to be great to hug our grandkids again,” Bard Trexler said.

In the last year, the visits have been over Zoom or outside.

“For them to be in our house, it has been a long time,” Joe Trexler said.

Doctors agree this is great news for a lot of people.

“This means that the CDC is saying it is now perfectly safe to take off your masks and hug your grandchildren,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief of Emergency Services at UCHealth.

But he points out the CDC still wants vaccinated people to wear their masks in public.

“Until we’ve determined that people who have been vaccinated do not at all spread COVID, we are still being encouraged to wear masks,” Zane said.

That’s fine with the Trexlers. “We have been very responsible,” Barb said.

Once she and Joe hit the two-week mark after their second dose, they plan to see family and friends following the new guidance.

“I think that’s leaps and bounds from where we were, and it’s wonderful,” Joe said.