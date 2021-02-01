Coloradans anxious over lack of guidelines for visiting vaccinated nursing homes

DENVER (KDVR) — Gretchen Samuels clings to the memories of traveling the world with her husband Mike. The college sweethearts got married in 1985 right after graduating from UCLA, and have lived in Colorado for 27 years.

But this past year presented the largest challenge, as Mike’s mental state began to deteriorate.

He was eventually diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, a rare disease but the most common type of dementia in people under the age of 60. Samuels had to make the difficult decision of placing him in a memory care facility in November of 2019.

“I went to see him three or fours days a week and then they shut down,” Samuels said. “And since then, I haven’t been able to touch him in almost a year.”

Samuels says his condition has gotten worse in the 11 months he’s been in lockdown at the facility, but doesn’t know whether it’s the isolation or the disease. They’re interactions have been reduced to video calls, after trying in-person visits that didn’t mesh well with Mike’s condition, because he gets confused about why they have to meet outside.

“He doesn’t talk,” Samuels said. “I don’t know that he understands anymore.”

But Samuels has clinged onto hope that visitation rules would change once everyone at the facility is fully vaccinated. Mike is scheduled to receive his second dose on Tuesday.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel, this is what we’ve been waiting for, but I’m not getting, we’re not getting any word,” Samuels said.

Coloradans like Samuels are asking when they can resume in-door visitations with a fully vaccinated facility, but are getting few answers of substance. Facilities often point to the county or the state.

While the Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) acknowledges two weeks after the second dose provides very effective protection, they’re still waiting on guidance from the federal government.

“We do expect it to change and we’re working on that and know that we have to look to both CMS and the CDC for their guidance because we have to stay within their guardrail,” said CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France.

France said he expects to see some guidance from CMS or the CDC in about two weeks.

A spokesperson for the CDC sent the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

Vaccination is a critical step to protect people across the U.S. and help end the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. We recognize that visitation restrictions are hard for both residents and their loved ones, and for many people in long-term care facilities, widespread vaccination could help pave the way for safe visits with loved ones again. CDC and CMS continue to review information on vaccination in nursing homes and will update guidance on visitation as soon as we feel it is safe to do so. However, even after vaccination, residents and staff in these facilities should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, social distancing and infection control, and cleaning hands often. CDC Spokesperson