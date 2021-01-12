Coloradans aged 70+ struggling to make vaccine appointments



DENVER (KDVR) — While the vaccine is available for Coloradans over the age of 70, many are struggling to navigate the system and actually land an appointment.

Eighty-six-year-old Leo Johnson spends much of his time in his Jefferson County home, making calls to find out where he can get an appointment, but hasn’t had any luck.

“It’s always 20, 25 minutes and in the end after the 25 minutes it’s ‘I’m sorry, we’re not doing appointments now’,” Johnson said.

Marilyn McGruder is having a similar issue, trying to sign her 84-year-old mother up for an appointment.

“She doesn’t own a computer, doesn’t work on a computer, doesn’t have email,” McGruder said. “I’ve called the hospitals and they say we have to go online.”

The state has a list for how to get in touch with providers if you’re older than 70.

The Problem Solvers reached out to nearly a dozen health networks in the Denver metro area. Most networks are primarily reaching out to recent patients who are older than 70 to schedule appointments to administer the vaccine, and some are already booked up with appointments.

Some health networks have a number available to schedule appointments. Current patients of SCL Health can call 303-812-2051.

Anyone over 70 years old can call 1-844-951-1932 to schedule an appointment with Kaiser Permanente for vaccinations.