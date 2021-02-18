City of Denver opens vaccination site in Montbello

DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is set to open a vaccination site on Thursday in the Montbello neighborhood as part of its effort to eliminate barriers for those in underserved communities struggling to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Denver emphasized the vaccination site at Montbello Recreation Center is not a massive vaccination site. Instead, it will distribute vaccines by appointment only to those living in Montbello and currently eligible for the vaccine in Colorado.

The site is the first of four city-run vaccination sites set to open in Denver. The city also plans to open sites in northwest, west and southwest Denver. The timing and locations of those sites has not been announced yet.

Mayor Michael Hancock said the goal of these city-run sites is to improve vaccine access for those struggling to access the COVID-19 vaccine in under-served neighborhoods.

“I and my administration remain focused on helping to get some of those doses into the communities that are being impacted the most, and where access is limited,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “We’re also going to keep our focus on getting vaccinations into the arms of our unhoused neighbors. The more people we can get vaccinated, the better, so it makes sense to prioritize the most vulnerable among us.”