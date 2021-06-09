Children’s Hospital Colorado will participate in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine study

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — A study aimed at bringing young children into the vaccinated community is underway at the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Headed by Dr. Eric Simões, MD, the pediatric disease expert at Children’s Colorado, this study will determine the effectiveness of the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in test subjects, predetermined as healthy, and ranging between the ages of five and 11.

“Children need a vaccine,” said Simões. “The vaccine trials get us one step closer to protecting our children and our communities from COVID-19.”

For a vaccine to achieve approval from the Food and Drug Administration, completion of extended clinical studies, like this one, are required.

Participants in this study were chosen via a lottery system to reflect the area’s demographic breakdown. Placebos will be given to 33% of test subjects, all of whom will have a follow-up appointment six months after their second inoculation.

Checkups will continue for two years, and parents of the subjects will be required to track any changes in their child’s health in an electronic diary.

There is not currently a COVID-19 vaccination option for children under 11 to access outside of this study.