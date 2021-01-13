5 things to know before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are lucky enough to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, health care workers have a list of things you should do to prepare. Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention at UCHealth, offers this vaccination checklist.

1. Talk to your provider ahead of the appointment.

The vaccination clinic is not the place to ask questions about your medication or get medical advice.

“Those are things you want to probably talk to your main doctor about because the people that are going to be giving the vaccine probably won’t have access to that information and won’t be able to answer your questions,” Dr. Barron said.

2. Know if you need to delay your appointment.

If you recently had COVID, doctors recommend waiting 30 days until you get vaccinated. If you were treated with convalescent plasma or a monoclonal antibody infusion, the wait is longer.

“You’ve got to wait at least 90 days from that treatment before you get your vaccine or it’s possible that the vaccine won’t be effective,” she said

3. Don’t have any other types of vaccines scheduled.

“The recommendation is to wait 14 days before your first dose and at least 14 days after your second dose to get any other vaccine,” Dr. Barron said.

4. Eat something and stay hydrated the day of the vaccination.

The clinics have had patients hyperventilate and become hypoglycemic.

“They get the vaccine, and they sit down and it’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t feel so good.’ That’s why we have people monitoring,” she said.

5. Be aware of possible side effects.

Side effects could include a sore arm, headache, fever or chills. They should go away after 48 hours and could be more severe after the second dose.

Plus, it may seem obvious, but make sure that your arm is accessible in your clothing!