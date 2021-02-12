Centura holding mass vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Centura Health announced that its first mass vaccination drive-thru clinic will distribute approximately 5,000 COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine doses on Feb. 13 and 14.

The nonprofit health plan is setting up the mass vaccinations at the Broadmoor World Arena for Coloradans aged 70 and up, educators, and people in underserved communities.

The clinic is by invitation only. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Saturday or Sunday.

Colorado residents can sign up for Centura Health’s vaccine notification online.