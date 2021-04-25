Centura Health providing 2,500 appointments for second dose of Moderna vaccine on Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health is offering 2,500 appointments at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thursday for people who need to get the second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. The drive-up event will only be available to people who need that dose.

Centura Health says the “orphan” dose is in high demand for people who got their first dose from other providers. There are some guidelines for people who are interested. People who are interested should have received their first dose before April 2 to be eligible. You should also bring your vaccine card that you received after getting the first dose.

You can sign up for an appointment here. Make sure to follow the link and instructions to sign up for the second dose only.

The clinic is part of Centura’s effort to organize drive-up vaccine events as part of Gov. Polis’ Vaccine for All program.