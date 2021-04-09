Centura Health halts J&J vaccine shots at mass vaccination sites

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Three mass vaccination sites hosted by Centura Health will no longer administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and only doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be given.

Patients can receive a shot of one of the two-dose vaccines at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Centura Health remains confident that the Janssen vaccine made by J&J is safe and effective but made the decision due to a shortage of doses in the nation and the adverse reactions some had at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park site on Wednesday.

The Janssen vaccine will be available at Centura Health ambulatory care locations and physician offices and clinics.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained flexible and nimble, always ready to adapt our processes and systems rooted in our commitment to Safety First, People Always,” Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health said. “I applaud and support our incredible caregivers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their courage to see something, say something, and stop the line.”

All patients scheduled to receive the Janssen vaccine at one of the three drive-thru mass vaccination clinics between April 10 to 14 will keep the same appointment time, same date and same location and receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose appointment will automatically be made for the same time 21 days later at the same location.

“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” Shauna Gulley, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer said. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible.”