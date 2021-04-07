Centennial doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Dr. Katia Meier, a Colorado doctor who operates the Clear Sky Medical practice in Centennial, is accused of discouraging patients from getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging them to buy her supplements instead.

Former patient Lydia Fettin has filed a complaint against Dr. Meier with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies better known as DORA.

“Their office does not recommend anyone getting the vaccine. ‘It changes people’s DNA,'” is what Fettin remembers being told by Dr. Meier.

Fettin told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she could barley believe her own doctor was spreading the false conspiracy about a vaccine.

“She said that she had quote ‘cured’ all of her patients with her supplements and that none of her patients to date had been hospitalized,” said Fettin.

The 56-year old Highlands Ranch woman said she had been a patient of Dr. Meier for a couple of years and wanted a letter from her doctor confirming she had two underlying conditions so that she could get the vaccine as soon as she qualified.

But when she met with Dr. Meier through a video conference she had to pay for, Fettin said Dr. Meier mocked her for wanting to get vaccinated. The doctor even reportedly said, “Oh so now you’re listening to the news instead of your own physician? Is that what you’re saying?”

On her website, Dr. Meier writes COVID 19 “should be taken seriously” but she doesn’t mention the benefits of a vaccine or wearing a mask.

Instead her site talks about improving a person’s immune system with a link to “order supplements here.”

“None of her supplements are covered by insurance,” said Fettin. “She body shames you into needing her supplements.”

Dr. Meier did not return multiple phone calls made by the Problem Solvers so Investigative Reporter Rob Low approached her in her workplace parking lot as she was leaving her office.

When asked if she ever suggested patients should not get a vaccine because it would change their DNA, she responded, “I’m not talking you.”

The Problem Solvers then asked if she tried to profit off the pandemic by pushing unproven supplements as a way to treat COVID.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” was her response.

Fettin said it’s Dr. Meier who should be ashamed.

“I think somebody should investigate her and make her stop. People will believe her. They will not get the COVID vaccine and it’s going to be dangerous,” she said.

Not long after Fettin met with Dr. Meier about her desire to get vaccinated she received a letter from Dr. Meier in early March that read in part, “Due to recent events, that have made a Doctor Patient relationship impossible, Clear Sky Medical is dismissing you from the office effective immediately.”

By then, Fettin had already filed a complaint with the Colorado Medical Board after asking herself, “Are you going to listen to the President of the United States, Dr. Fauci and the C.D.C. or are you going to listen to Dr. Meier who’s saying this is going to change your DNA? I haven’t heard that anywhere else.”

FOX31 asked Glen Mays, a professor of Health Policy at the Colorado School of Public Health, what he thought about the experience Lydia Fettin described between herself and Dr. Meier.

“(It) certainly raises concerns about professional misconduct,” said Mays. “Really, really concerning that licensed medical professionals could be a source of misinformation about a life-saving drug.”

Mays said there is no evidence from the Food and Drug Administration supplements cure or prevent COVID. He said there is clear evidence from the Centers for Disease Control that vaccines do not change a person’s DNA.

Fettin said Dr. Meier asked her to write a positive online review for her several months ago because Dr. Meier was receiving negative reviews, “I felt sorry for her and I did it and I’m very sad and regretful that I did do that because the reviews that she was getting are true.”

Recently, Fettin ended up receiving the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine.

A spokesman for the Department of Regulatory Agencies told FOX31 the state medical board won’t comment on pending investigations. Typically, it can take several months before the board decides if any action is warranted, based on a complaint made against a medical professional.