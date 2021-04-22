Watch: CDPHE COVID-19 vaccination update

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expected to announce new efforts to increase vaccination rates and availability during a news conference Thursday morning.

As of April 21, more than 1.5 million Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated and another 2.4 million Coloradans are considered partially vaccinated after having one dose of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

CDPHE has worked with local organizations to make vaccines available in underserved communities and has expanded its outreach to minority populations. It was also offering Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine with a mobile service before the CDC placed a pause on use of that vaccine.

Thursday’s news conference is set to begin at 11:10 a.m. and will be streamed live in the FOX31 NOW player above.