CDPHE gives timeline for getting COVID vaccine to assisted living facilities

DENVER (KDVR) — CDPHE says some assisted living facilities will have COVID vaccinations completed by the end of this week and the others will be done by the end of the month.

However that speedy distribution may not be felt throughout the wider community.

“We expect that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine(s) will be very limited for several months,” CDPHE told the FOX31 Problems Solvers. “Eventually everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.”

The Problem Solvers inquired on behalf of viewers in assisted living facilities and people over the age of 70 who are having a hard time finding out when they will receive the vaccine.

The state says it is coordinating with local public health agencies, health care providers and pharmacies to distribute the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible to people in phase 1A and 1B.

This includes supporting them in getting online sign-up opportunities set-up and making sure all of the needed information is available on the state website.

Walgreens and CVS are administering the doses to assisted living residents in Colorado.

According to CDPHE, 220 of the 223 skilled nursing facilities have clinics scheduled, including 58 where first dose clinics have been completed.

Walgreens estimates the first dose clinics at skilled nursing facilities enrolled with them will be completed by Jan. 13.

There are 916 other facilities enrolled in the long-term care facilities program as assisted living facilities and other eligible facilities. Of those, 335 assisted living facilities/other facilities have been scheduled for clinics.

“Walgreens estimates all assisted living facilities/other sites will be scheduled by the end of this week,” CDPHE said. “CVS has indicated that they are working to complete all their first dose clinics by the end of January.”

According to CDPHE data, Walgreens has reported 2,206 doses administered and CVS has reported 2,443 doses administered.

