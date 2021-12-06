CDPHE abruptly cancels COVID vaccine clinic

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The planned distribution of hundreds of COVID vaccines was abruptly canceled over the weekend in Commerce City.

A local community group, Adelante Community Development, had planned to distribute the shots where COVID has disproportionately impacted Latinos in Adams County. The group said they were told the state did not have enough vaccinators.

“I couldn’t believe it. I just cannot believe that we were not getting the vaccine,” Adelante Community Development Executive Director Maria Gonzalez said. “They came to get vaccinated and we had no face to tell them we don’t know what’s going on.”

The vaccine clinic was supposed to take place at the Mile High Flea market on Saturday. The Problems Solvers learned people were left waiting for the vaccine, told they would have to come back another day.

On Monday, CDPHE said staff members had become ill. The department did not want to allow anyone showing signs of illness to work at the clinic.

Adelante said the group who planned the clinic was not told that Saturday.

The group said that was disappointing because of rising COVID cases and low vaccination rates among Latinos. Adelante said the group wants to work with the state to prevent cancellations from happening again.

FOX31 was told the group has helped vaccinate thousands of people in Adams County.

CDPHE said it has partnered with the group 23 times in the last 10 months and looks forward to working with them again.