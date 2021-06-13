CDC looking into possible link between heart inflammation and COVID vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention will hold an emergency meeting this week to discuss recent data showing higher than usual rates of heart inflammation after people received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Bill Cornwell with University of Colorado Hospital says the condition called “Myocarditis” is rare and it’s unclear at this point if there is a link to the vaccine.

“The obvious concern is that in some way, somehow the vaccine stimulates your immune system and which then acts against your heart, causing injury to your heart,” said Cornwell.

According to a recent CDC presentation, 226 cases of the condition were identified in people age 30 or younger who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. It appeared to be more common in males who had both doses of the vaccine. Chest pain was the most commonly reported symptom.

Cornwell says young, healthy people typically recover from the condition over time.

“A rare minority will have serious complications from it. If you have heart damage from inflammation of the heart, that obviously is a serious problem,” said Cornwell.

Cornwell said there is no reason to panic, and that the pros of the vaccine dramatically outweigh this potential con.

“A lot of what we do is risk-benefit ratio and we try to apply the things where the benefits are large and the risks are small,” said Cornwell.

The CDC’s meeting is scheduled for June 18.