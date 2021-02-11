‘Caregivers on Wheels’ helping get seniors in Denver area to COVID-19 vaccine sites

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has created a task force exploring transportation options for people who are having trouble getting to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Problem Solvers spoke with a Denver transportation service primarily used for getting students to and from schools that is now helping older adults get to vaccination appointments.

Last saturday “Hop-Skip-Drive” arranged transportation for over 50 seniors in the Denver area to a COVID-10 vaccination center.

The so-called “caregivers on wheels” have at least 5 years of caregiving experience and get extensive background checks before they can drive.

Every vehicle has a plastic divider between the front and back seats, and is cleaned and disenfected between each ride

“We spoke to one rider who lives alone and who really hasn’t seen anybody and it’s a very small house and she’s so grateful to get her vaccine and she cant wait to really start seeing her family again. So this is really life changing for people.” shared CEO and Co-Founder Joanna Mcfarland.

You can book a ride on the Hop, Skip, Drive app or website.

The app works similar to rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, but the cost is more due to the training and background checks for drivers.

Other resources to get a ride: