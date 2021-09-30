Can a lawyer actually get you out of a vaccine mandate?

United Airlines pilot Steve Lindland receives a COVID-19 vaccine at United’s onsite clinic at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021. United is currently one of several carriers to mandate that its employees be vaccinated within the coming months. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — United Airlines is prepared to terminate hundreds of employees who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Mandates across the country are boosting vaccination rates. FOX31 is starting to see ads from attorneys promising to help clients in government and private occupations obtain exempt status.

United tells FOX31 the company has been prepared to terminate 593 employees who chose not to meet vaccine requirements.

A company spokesperson provided a statement saying “our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work – in less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half, dropping from 593 to 320.”

The airline says at this point, 99.5% of United’s U.S. employees will be vaccinated, with the exception of those with an exemption.

Employment law expert Bryan Kuhn helps those who want exemption status challenge employer requirements.

“They feel their health condition and their health choices should not be dictated by an employer” he said.

Kuhn warns against any law firm offering a win, no matter what. He says some may make “a promise or a guarantee of a result out of the box without even hearing the situation or the case.”

Kuhn says those who feel they need to choose an attorney should select a professional who will be straight forward about their case.

“An attorney that will tell you what you don’t want to hear … they’re trying to see if you actually have a case,” Kuhn said.