Broomfield recommends indoor masks for everyone, including vaccinated

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield now recommends masks for all people in schools and public settings, putting the city and county in line with new federal guidance that urges indoor masking in places with substantial COVID-19 transmission.

The recommendation applies to all people, whether vaccinated or not.

“Broomfield has done an outstanding job of getting vaccinated and following public health protections, but new data suggests fully vaccinated people who are infected with the delta variant can transmit the virus to other people” Broomfield Public Health director Jason Vahling said. “The single most important step you can take is to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and the most vulnerable among us.”

The City and County of Broomfield falls in the CDC’s “substantial” zone of transmission, as it’s got a seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate of greater than 50 per 100,000 people. The health department said it will continue to monitor the data in case further protective measures are needed.

Broomfield is one of a large number of Colorado counties that fall under “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, including all counties in the Denver metro.