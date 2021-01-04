Boulder County residents invited to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine notification

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday, Boulder County officials announced a notification platform for residents to sign up to receive information about when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents will be notified when the vaccine becomes available for their priority group.

If you are interested in the notification, you can complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Notification Sign-Up.

Last week Governor Polis announced some unexpected changes to the COVID-19 vaccination prioritization for Colorado, adding more individuals to priority levels in Phase 1.

The governor’s annnouncement change to the prioritized groups for vaccine distribution significantly increased the number of individuals eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase I.

“There is now a dotted line separating 1B workers, with individuals 70 and older above the dotted line and frontline essential workers below the dotted line,” said Indira Gujral, Communicable Disease and Emergency Management division manager. “State health is telling us that all vaccine providers need to focus on the 1B group above the dotted line before they can move to the populations identified below the dotted line, this means that teachers and other frontline workers in transportation, grocery stores, etc. will be next after we provide the vaccine to the nearly 30,000 residents who are 70 years of age and older.”

“We are working with our hospitals, outpatient healthcare providers, and local pharmacies to develop a multi-pronged strategy to get people vaccinated,” said Chris Campbell, Boulder County Public Health Emergency Manager.