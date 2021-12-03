Ball Arena to host vaccine clinics through December

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will host 15 vaccine clinics at Ball Arena through the month of December.

The clinics start Dec. 4 and will continue through the month, including during events like Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games, the state announced on Friday.

Vaccines are free and no identification, proof of residency or insurance is required.

The clinics are in partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“Our commitment to the health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, athletes and performers remains our top priority at KSE, and we will continue to do our part to help combat the pandemic and make our community safer,” Matt Bell, senior vice president of venue operations for KSE, said in a statement.

The clinics come amid another renewed push to get people vaccinated and boosted after the omicron variant was confirmed in Colorado.

Ball Arena COVID vaccine clinics

The COVID vaccine bus will be in the arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and Ninth Street.

Parking will be free on non-event days. On event days, parking will be free before doors open (usually two hours before the event).

Here are the scheduled dates:

Dec. 4: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 6: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 7: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 10: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 11: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Dec. 12: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 13: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 14: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 15: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 18: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1-9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Other Colorado COVID vaccine locations

Colorado has more than 1,700 vaccine providers across the state. Find a vaccine location here.

The state’s largest community vaccination sites will also offer up to 1,000 doses a day from Friday-Sunday each week:

Douglas County Fairgrounds : 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

: 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock Chapel Hills Mall : 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs

: 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs Pueblo Mall: 3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo

Walk-ups are accepted each day at these sites while inventory is available. Advance appointments are also available.

More Colorado COVID vaccine info

Do not call clinic locations for information about the vaccines. Instead, call the state COVID-19 hotline.

Number: 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)

Operating hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT



Colorado has resources to help people get access to the COVID vaccine, including free rides to get a shot and resources in multiple languages. Learn more here.