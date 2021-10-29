Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, to require COVID vaccination proof Nov. 10

DENVER (KDVR) — If you have plans to go to Ball Arena or Paramount Theatre, mark Nov. 10 on your calendar. That is the date when increased COVID-19 rules go into effect.

Currently, visitors must wear a facial covering inside both popular spots. Starting Nov. 10, guests must also provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the scheduled event.

LeeAnna Jonas is a frequent concert-goer. She’s not a fan of the changes.

“I just don’t understand why they think this is a good idea,” says the Littleton resident. “As far as entertainment goes, I don’t think they need to be putting these restrictions on anymore.”

Children under 12 are exempt from showing vaccination proof of a negative test.

“It’s not helping. People are still getting COVID, regardless if they have the vaccine or not,” Jonas said.