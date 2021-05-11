Aurora schools will require staff vaccination for the 2021-22 school year

by: Keely Sugden

Aurora Central High School

Aurora Central High School is seen in this file photo. (Aurora Public Schools)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Public Schools announced Tuesday they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff for the 2021-22 school year.

“This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the
vaccines is clear and compelling, is in alignment with the guidance received from
federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of
returning to full in-person working and learning as soon as possible – and to the
fullest extent possible,” Superintendent D. Rico Munn said in an email.

Munn said exemptions will be allowed under state and federal law.

“We are sharing this information now to give employees time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to
the start of the school year in August,” Munn said.

