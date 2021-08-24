Aurora Public Schools require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools has released the intent to require staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2021-2022 school year.

APS Superintendent Rico Munn announced his goal this spring for APS staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if one or more of the current vaccines were approved by the FDA. With the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 officially approved on Monday, APS will move forward with the requirement.

All APS staff and employees are now required to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 7, 2021. This includes student teachers, teacher residents, interns and volunteers. APS staff and employees must present proof of their vaccination to a supervisor.

APS employees who do not get the vaccine may be suspended or put on leave without pay. Termination is also a possibility.

APS employees who have a medical or religious reason for not receiving the vaccine can present an exemption to their supervisor. Those who have this exemption must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and regularly get tested for COVID-19.

More information on APS COVID-19 guidelines can be found on the APS FAQ web page.