Aurora pop-up clinic set for Saturday to help immigrants get COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce will provide about 280 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people from immigrant communities this weekend.

The clinic will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint Mary Ethiopian Orthodox Church, which is located at 16250 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora.

The City of Aurora is holding a town hall forum to provide COVID-19 vaccine information. The forum will be staffed by medical professionals, questions from the community are welcome.

The town hall forum will be on Zoom on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

