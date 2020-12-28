AstraZeneca CEO: ‘Efficacy is up there with everybody else’

DENVER (KDVR) — In an interview with UK-based Sunday Times AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot indicates the vaccine “should be” on par with Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines producing 95% efficacy.

“We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else,” he says. “I can’t tell you more because we will publish at some point.”

Data is expected to be released soon, and the company could see approval in the United Kingdom this week.

Data is expected to be released soon, and the company could see approval in the United Kingdom this week. This comes after preliminary data suggested the efficacy rate was on average 70%.

“I mean I think it’s very special,” said UCHealth Principal Investigator for its AstraZeneca trial in Loveland, Dr. Gary Luckasen. “To be able to get them to usable form within six months, nine months, 12 months even is just beyond the pale.”

Luckasen says he is surprised at how few side effects were monitored during their trial that began in June. So far roughly 1,100 people have enrolled, out of the 1,500 they’re expecting.

“It was a smooth experience and it feels good to be a part of something bigger than my own little world,” said Erika Norris, who participated in the trial. She received her first shot in November, and her second in December, although she still doesn’t know if she received the placebo as part of the trial.

UCHealth is looking for more minorities and people over the age of 65 to enroll in this trial. You can learn more by clicking here.