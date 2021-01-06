As few as 1 in 25 vaccine doses have gone to people living in Colorado nursing homes

DENVER (KDVR) — It was selected as one of the highest priority groups in Colorado to get vaccinated, but families frustrations are boiling over as some seniors in long-term care facilities are left in the dark.

“We were hanging our hopes on the governor’s promise that our parents and all the other residents in care facilities, nursing homes and assisted livings would be first up for the vaccine,” said Sara Spaulding. “And that hasn’t happened.”

Spaulding’s parents Janet and Warren are both older than 90 and live at Golden Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Golden.

The assisted living facility says it’s supposed to be partnered with CVS for vaccinations, however, the pharmacy has been radio silent.

“I was talking to our (CVS) rep about three weeks ago and now he will not email or answer his phone,” said Heather Bunch, executive director at the Lodge. “Twenty calls a day from families, their loved ones, the residents asking, vendors that come in, our pharmacies, our hospices, our home healths, they’re all asking and it’s the same answer: ‘I’m trying.'”

All long-term care facility vaccinations are done through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, run through the federal government. Every time Colorado receives an allotment of vaccines, the federal government allocated a portion to CVS and Walgreens to administer to long-term care facilities in the state.

So far, Colorado has administered 120,510 doses in the state since receiving its first shipment on Dec. 14.

CVS and Walgreens have only vaccinated a combined 4,649 residents or staff at nursing homes as of Tuesday night.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes that facilities have 72 hours to report their doses to the state, so it’s possible that actual number is higher if there is a lag in reporting.

“Why isn’t this a priority?” Spaulding said. “Why are my sister and I having to day in and day out ask these questions of people who should be caring for the most vulnerable, and they’re not?”

A spokesperson for CDPHE says the state activated its Long Term Care program at the earliest date possible, since the first shipment to pharmacy companies arrived during the week of Dec. 21. CVS and Walgreens began vaccinations on Dec. 28.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 280 outbreaks in assisted and independent living facilities, which accounts for 10% of the state’s total outbreaks.

The long-term care facilities program is being implemented in two parts: skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities combined with other eligible facilities.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis says 220 of the 223 skilled nursing facilities have been scheduled for clinics. But out of the 916 other facilities, only 335 have been scheduled, leaving 581 without an idea of when they will get vaccines to their residents or employees.

These clinics are being done in three waves: first dose, second dose, and a third opportunity to make sure residents and employees don’t miss a shot. So far, 58 first-dose clinics have been completed at skilled nursing facilities.

A spokesperson for CVS says it’s partnering with 382 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Colorado, accounting for roughly 58,874 patients and staff.

A spokesperson for Walgreens says it’s unable to provide state-specific information or numbers at this time. A source with knowledge of these conversations says Walgreens is covering more than 700 facilities.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office says Walgreens estimates its first-dose clinics will be done by Jan. 11. It is working on a specific timetable for CVS.

A spokesperson for CVS says its entire operation won’t be done for about 12 weeks.

“Seemed like we had a light at the end of the tunnel. And to have that snuffed out, essentially, has been really hard. So yeah, it’s hard not to get emotional,” Spaulding said. “Mom is ready for the shot.”