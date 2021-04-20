Appointments no longer needed at some COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Three of Colorado’s largest vaccine clinics are now vaccinating people with no appointment necessary.

Gov. Polis announced the change during a news conference with CDPHE’s Dr. Rachel Herlihy Tuesday morning.

The following sites are now vaccinating people without appointments:

Ball Arena – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Ranch (Loveland) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Pueblo Fairgrounds – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Monday

Additionally, the Centura clinics at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City) and Broadmoor World Arena (Colorado Springs) have same-day appointments available.

Polis said the availability is due to an increase in vaccine shipments to Colorado and encouraged people who considered themselves healthy to get the vaccine since those with more immediate need have already been vaccinated.

“Quit putting it off and get vaccinated,” Polis said. “To those who have, thank you.”

According to statistics from CDPHE, about 1.5 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated and an additional 2.4 million have received one dose and are partially vaccinated.