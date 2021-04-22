Another Advanced Urgent Care COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes due to refrigeration issues

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic shut down for refrigeration issues continues to cause confusion for patients trying to get their shots.

The vaccination site at Adams County Fairgrounds closed last week after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment learned vaccine doses were not always being kept at the proper temperature. That site is operated by Advanced Urgent Care.

The state also closed several other sites operated by Advanced Urgent Care “out of an abundance of caution.” But one week later, patients are still showing up for scheduled appointments at their vaccination site in Westminster.

“I was expecting to see some COVID vaccination signs and there was nothing,” said Todd Whitaker.

Whitaker was one of a handful of patients who showed up at the deserted vaccination clinic outside Front Range Community College Wednesday. He said he wasn’t aware Advanced Urgent Care had closed the clinic or canceled his appointment.

“It’s a waste of an hour and a half of our time. They say they can’t reschedule us but they told us to call back next week,” said Whitaker.

A spokesperson with the CDPHE said they were not sure why Advanced Urgent Care was still scheduling appointments at a closed vaccination site.

The state is holding onto about 2,700 doses of vaccine taken from the Adams County Fairgrounds site, to determine if they are safe to use. The state is also investigating whether any previous doses may have been compromised but has not given a timeline for when they’ll make that determination.

When asked about the Westminster clinic, Jaimyn Taylor with Advanced Urgent Care said they had not administered any doses at that site since April 14, when it was first shut down. She says they don’t know when it will reopen, and are working to contact patients if their scheduled appointments at that site will have to be canceled. Some patients said they didn’t receive a notification until they had already arrived for their appointment.

“We just got the email from them at 3:51 p.m.,” said Whitaker, “that’s after we talked to them on the phone and drove all the way down here for a 4:00 p.m. appointment.”

Advanced Urgent Care asks anyone who does not received a cancelation notification to contact them through their website. They operate five vaccination sites in Colorado. Only the Brighton location is currently authorized to administer vaccine.