All Coloradans 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis announced today that the state will be moving into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution on Friday. This means that every adult Coloradan will be eligible to sign up for vaccination beginning then.

To date, 2.5 million Coloradans have received a vaccine dose, including 960,000 who are fully vaccinated and another 1.6 million who have received just their first dose.

This equates to nearly half of the state’s population that has some amount of protection through vaccines.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.

