Additional COVID-19 vaccine sites open as many eager to book appointments

From front, registered nurses Megan McLaughlin and Amy Wells join pharmacist Claudia Corona-Guevara in drawing shots of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – Now that COVID-19 vaccines are open to those age 16 and older, added demand for appointments is creating a challenge for many. Waiting for online availability can be frustrating.

“Hopefully I’ll get one soon, I’ll just keep hitting that refresh button,” Eric, a Denver father who has tried vaccine tracking websites said.

There are many options to get the vaccine. FOX31 has compiled an updated list of resources in a vaccine guide that includes links to registration forms and information regarding the best way to find an appointment.

More than 20 vaccination clinics will provide help to underserved communities through April 8, organized by community-based groups.

Governor Jared Polis announced mobile vaccine busses will travel across the state and launched a drive-thru vaccination site at Ball Arena with the ability to eventually provide 6,000 vaccinations per day. Vaccines are free with no copay.

The drive-thru clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must register first.

Many health systems are contacting current patients and member-based organizations are providing vaccines to non-members.

Healthone tells the Problem Solvers the system has provided tens of thousands of first and second dose vaccines to the healthcare community, first responders, educators, and the public at large. Complete a COVID-19 vaccine request form to schedule an appointment.

Kaiser Permanente is currently offering vaccinations to a long list of groups in accordance with health department guidelines. Colorado COVID-19 Vaccine Spotter allows you to put in your zip code and find available appointments.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said everyone requesting a vaccine should be able to get their first dose by the end of May with providers having the ability to prioritize those in high-risk groups.