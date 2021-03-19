Additional 2.5 million Coloradans eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — An additional 2.5 million Coloradans who qualify under Vaccine Phase 1B.4 are now eligible as of Friday to receive the COVID-19.

Group 1B.4 includes people over age 50, anyone over 16 with high risk conditions and frontline workers in the following fields: higher education, restaurants and food service, essential manufacturing, the United States Postal Service, faith leaders, public health workers, human service workers, and essential journalists

With another 2.5 million Coloradans entering the mix, competition increases of COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Check out our Problem Solvers guide with tips on finding vaccine appointments online.

Governor Polis said if the federal government can keep up with supply, he anticipates the vaccine will be made available to all Coloradans by mid-April.