Adams County sets up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County and Platte Medical Center have set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Adams County Government Center Conference Center in Brighton.

The clinic is available for people over 70 years of age and by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted and pre-registration is a requirement.

“We know vaccines from the Federal Government are in short supply right now, but we are very optimistic supplies will increase soon. We want to make sure as soon as we get a vaccine, we get that vaccine to someone who needs it, and we couldn’t do that without strong partners like Platte Valley,” Emma Pinter said, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair.

“This is a critical step in getting our community healthy, keeping our hospitals from being overwhelmed, and getting our economy back on track.”

Hours of operation will be Thursday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. These hours are dependent on the supply of the vaccine. Officials recommend checking hours prior to appointment time.

Eligible recipients can register through MyChart and follow these instructions to choose and confirm a time to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccine distribution is our priority and coming together as a community and partnering with Platte Valley and other local organizations will help us get as many vaccines to our residents as possible, especially our most vulnerable populations,” Raymond Gonzales, Adams County Manager said.

“Adams County will continue doing its part to ensure the vaccines are distributed to as many people as possible, as soon as possible.”

Anyone can visit sclhealth.org/CoVidVaccine to sign up for a notification when an appointment is available for a vaccine.