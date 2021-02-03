ACLU of Colorado serves notices urging state to prioritize vaccinating inmates

DENVER (KDVR) — As the state makes changes to vaccine distribution priority, people in state prisons are still waiting to learn when they will be vaccinated.

The ACLU of Colorado is hoping two recent court decisions will lead the state to specify where prisoners fall on the list. The group is hopeful a federal court ruling in Oregon and a Supreme Court ruling in Colorado will bring more protections state prisoners.

“The Oregon decision is a very thorough, 34-page ruling that says that the governor is violating the constitution by ignoring the urgency of vaccinating prisoners,” said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein.

Now, the ACLU of Colorado is filing a notice of the decision to the state Supreme Court. The notice of the case comes after the court ruled the governor can be a proper defendant in a lawsuit Monday, opening the door for Gov. Jared Polis to be sued in cases regarding state prisons. But the ACLU is asking to make the change now.

“Colorado authorities should not wait for a court in Colorado to issue the same ruling. This ruling ought to be enough for Colorado to say, ‘Hey, we made a mistake. We need to go back to prioritizing prisoners because they are living in these tightly-packed, congregate environments,” Silverstein said.

The Problem Solvers asked Polis about vaccinating prisoners on Friday.

“We’ve already vaccinated every prisoner age 70 and up that wants it — over 200. We have 573 inmates 65 and up that will all be able to receive it the week of Feb. 8,” Polis told us during his COVID-19 press briefing.

With the Colorado Health Institute finding 15 of the 20 largest COVID outbreaks in Colorado happened in prisons and jails, supporters say time is of the essence.

“Eventually, we will be able to get a court to rule on that but during the time it takes the state between today and when a court will rule on it in Colorado, more people are going to get sick and more people are going to die,” said Silverstein.

The state’s Legislative Black Caucus says they are concerned about the outbreaks in prisons and they will continue to pressure the governor to get inmates vaccinated.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Polis’ office responded to ACLU of Colorado’s notices saying, “We’re not going to comment on pending litigation.”