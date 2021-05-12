A shot, a pop, a shirt and a show: Get it all at Red Rocks

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) – Get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at Red Rocks this summer and go home with a Red Rocks 80th Anniversary t-shirt.

The promotion includes the vaccine, a voucher for concessions and the t-shirt, while attending select concerts throughout the summer.

“The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

Thursday’s Diplo and Saturday’s Osees shows will have 100 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for any person over the age of 18, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will oversee distribution of the vaccinations.

