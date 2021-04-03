80% of Coloradans age 70 and older received at least first shot of vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Eighty percent of Coloradans age 70 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Jared Polis announced on Saturday.

“I’m incredibly proud of the milestone we have reached today with 80% of all Coloradans 70 and older now vaccinated with at least one dose, and one step closer to full protection from this deadly virus,” Polis said.

All Coloradans age 16 and up became eligible to receive the vaccine on Friday. With another phase open, older Coloradans who have not yet received their first shot are frustrated still trying to get an appointment.

“We know that our older Coloradans have faced much higher risks throughout this pandemic, and now more and more can once again hug their grandkids or enjoy the activities that bring them joy without fear of hospitalization or death. We will continue working to get the lifesaving vaccine to every person who wants one, and I hope to see this number climb even higher.”

The state paired up with community-based organizations to host 20 or more vaccination clinics to help get shots to the underserved communities over the next week.

Mobile vaccination sites were launched on Saturday with routes in southeast and northeast Colorado. More information is expected in the coming weeks about two additional routes.