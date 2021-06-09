70% of eligible Denver residents at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Residents in the City and County of Denver have reached an important milestone in regards to vaccination, as 70% of eligible residents (those 12 and up) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Locally, Denver has exceeded President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

“This is a major accomplishment for our city and a testament the hard work of our residents who have continued to put the health and safety of themselves, their family and their community front and center,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

Fewer than 200 people in the Denver metro are hospitalized because of COVID-19, and the city currently has the lowest COVID-19 rates since the beginning of April.

“As our vaccination rates rise, and thanks to that hard work, we’ve been able to responsibly reopen our city, and I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet to get their shot so we can get across that finish line,” Hancock said.

Those who have not yet received a vaccine are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, for more information on where to get vaccinated, click here.