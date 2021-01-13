300 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment had to render 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine unusable after a portable storage unit malfunctioned.

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at an ultra-cold temperature to remain stable.

“The state’s goal is to use every single available vaccine, acknowledging that emergencies may occur infrequently in the distribution process,” said a spokesperson for CDPHE.

A spokesperson for PPHE is working to find the exact date and the circumstances surrounding the malfunction, but says it was an isolated incident.

So far, the state has administered more than 253,000 doses of vaccine.