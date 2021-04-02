20+ vaccine clinics scheduled for underserved communities

Air Force Veteran Tracy Latourrette gets her first COVID-19 vaccine March 28, 2021, during a mass vaccination clinic in Aurora. (Official Photo/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System)

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 20 vaccination clinics will be hosted over the next week in conjunction with community-based organizations to accommodate underserved communities.

The clinics will take place from Friday through Thursday, April 8. All locations require appointments and no walk-ins will be accepted.

“Colorado is ready to move forward from this pandemic, and to ensure that everyone can return to our Colorado way of life, rapid and equitable distribution of the vaccine is key,” Governor Jared Polis said.

“Since day one, my administration has been focused on making sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one. Equitable distribution of this life-saving vaccine wouldn’t be possible without all the partners across our state working tirelessly to help us reach our goals.”

Some locations of the clinics hosting are:

Friday, April 2:

Aurora Mental Health

Pine River Shares

Filipino American Community of Colorado

Routt County Public Health

Saturday, April 3:

St. Mary’s Church

Inner City Health Center

Monday, April 3:

Moffat County Public Health

Tuesday, April 4:

Eagle County Public Health

Wednesday, April 5:

The Holleran Group

Blue Spruce Temporary Shelter

Thursday, April 6:

The Independence Center

Voces Unidas