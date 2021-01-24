1K COVID-19 vaccinations given at Coors Field practice run

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth operated a dry run on Sunday to prepare for a mass drive-thru vaccination at Coors Field.

About 1,000 people 70 years old and up received a COVID-19 vaccination through an appointment-only system. The event was practice for the larger offer planned on Jan. 30 and 31.

“Our goal is to be able to design flow and to test how many people we might be able to vaccinate and to discover how efficiently this might be done,” UCHealth Vice President of Communications Dan Weaver said.

The community of age 70+ Coloradans has voiced difficulties getting appointments or contact information for locations administering the vaccine.

People receiving the vaccines at the Coors Field site will be chosen randomly from those who have registered with UCHealth. The mass vaccination next week is expected to accommodate over 10,000 patients.