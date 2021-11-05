18 DPS schools will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

DENVER (KDVR) — Parents with kids at Denver Public Schools can now sign up their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of 18 schools offering vaccination on Monday.

The move is part of a collaboration with Denver Health. Vaccinations are by appointment only, according to the district.

A note from DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero reads, in part:

“As both an educator and the father of two young children, one who is now able to be vaccinated, I’m thrilled at the opportunity to create even safer conditions in all of our schools for our youngest learners. I hope that everyone in our community will take the time to listen to the medical experts who have consistently emphasized that the vaccine is our best and strongest weapon in bringing an end to the pandemic. Dr. Steven Federico, the lead pediatrician at Denver Health and our close partner on our health plan, gives a detailed and thorough overview of the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in this week’s video. Throughout the pandemic, the DPS community has come together in tremendous ways to put Students First and help ensure the safest and healthiest conditions possible in our classrooms. Thank you for that, and please talk with your healthcare provider and consider having your children vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In mid-November, seven Denver schools will put on vaccine clinics :

DPS Location Vaccination Clinic Date for First Dose Vaccination Clinic Date for Second Dose Available Appointment Times Evie Dennis Campus 11/16 12/7 4-7 p.m. West HS 11/16 12/7 4-7 p.m. Abraham Lincoln HS 11/17 12/8 4-7 p.m. Thomas Jefferson HS 11/17 12/8 4-7 p.m. South HS 11/18 12/9 4-7 p.m. Skinner MS 11/18 12/16 4-7 p.m. Garden Place Elementary 11/19 12/10 4-7 p.m. credit: DPS



For more information to get your child signed up online or over the phone, here’s the link.