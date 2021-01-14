165 COVID-19 vaccine doses ruined following power outage in Lakewood

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Kaiser Permanente confirmed Thursday evening that 165 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses stored at a Lakewood facility were ruined during a power outage caused by high winds.

The outage occurred overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The vaccines were being stored at the Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Offices.

“This outage triggered a refrigerator storing some doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to temporarily stop working, causing the vaccines to exceed the recommended storage temperature as required by federal and local health officials,” the health care provider said.

Kaiser Permanente said it immediately notified state health officials about the problem and worked throughout Thursday to administer as many doses as possible.

“We were able to administer 135 doses. Unfortunately, 165 doses were unable to be administered. The doses administered were safe and viable in accordance with recommendations from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer,” Kaiser Permanente said.

Power has been restored at the offices and the refrigerator is working properly. No other Kaiser Permanente facilities were affected.

The provider says it has administered more than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at 13 locations across the Front Range.

Earlier this week, 300 Pfizer vaccine doses were ruined when a storage unit malfunctioned in Pueblo.