101-year-old Colorado woman ‘happy’ to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — Roughly 5,000 people returned to the National Western Complex Saturday to receive their second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The large-scale event was hosted by SCL Health. The first doses were administered Feb. 6 at the same site.

Enfu Cheng, a 101-year-old Colorado woman, was among the thousands to receive their shots.

Cheng, her daughter and son-in-law were able to get their second doses together. It’s an occasion to celebrate for the family, after Cheng was isolated for most of the year.

At 101 years old, Enfu Cheng is getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning! I asked what her secret is to a long healthy life. Her answer — “nothing!” @KDVR pic.twitter.com/QGzE9ZY32w — Rachel Skytta (@RachelSkytta) March 6, 2021

“She couldn’t celebrate her 100-year-old birthday so she was kind of bothered in a way. But now finally after the second shot we can start doing what we usually do,” said Paula Pang, Cheng’s daughter.

Returning to normal life means Cheng will be able to see her great grandchildren, enjoy going out to eat and being social. Pang says they also plan traveling together.

Cheng’s story is just one example of the countless lives affected by COVID-19. Dr. JP Valin, chief clinical officer with SCL Health, says the vaccine is the best way out of the pandemic.

“We know a lot about it and hope people can do their part to help us get through the pandemic, get out on the other side, get back to normal life in the state and across the country,” said Valin.