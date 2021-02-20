10,000 Coloradans will get second vaccine doses at Coors Field this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, 10,000 people will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth’s mass vaccination site near Coors Field.

“I’m thrilled to get it and get it over with,” patient Debra Kelly of Centennial said. “I have grandkids that are growing up without me.”

Five-thousand people will get the vaccine on Saturday and another 5,000 will receive it Sunday; the appointment-only site is giving the second dose to patients who used the site for their first vaccine.

“Today we set up a pit crew model,” Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s innovation officer and chief of emergency medicine, said. “We’ve been able to optimize our model.”

Zane says under the new model, patients can get the vaccine in about three minutes, all while the site uses fewer resources. Officials say the mass vaccination site is operating with 14 fewer tents, 25% fewer flaggers, 50% fewer observation staff and a 30% reduction in vaccination staff since patients got their first dose of the vaccine weeks ago.

“It’s simply wonderful to know that now we’ll have 10,000 more Coloradans vaccinated,” Zane said.

State health officials hope to have 70% of Coloradans who are 70 or older vaccinated by the end of the month; 60% percent of that age group has received the vaccine, according to the state.