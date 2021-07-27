$100 Walmart vaccine incentive gift cards available at Colorado locations

DENVER (KDVR) — As the delta variant becomes dominant across the U.S., Gov. Jared Polis and state leaders are pushing new incentives for people to get vaccinated.
At certain locations across the state, people who get vaccinated can get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.
Tuesday, July 27
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon – 6 p.m.
- 4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Rancheros Mexican Restaurant Parking Lot
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- 4322 CO-66, Longmont, CO 80504
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc.
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community College of Aurora Parking Lot
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Adams State University Parking Lot
- 1-7 p.m.
- 208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – La Plaza
- 1-7 p.m.
- 15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – YMCA Longmont Parking Lot
- Noon-6 p.m.
- 950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley
- 9 a.m. – noon
- 2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, 81505
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 2-7 p.m.
- 2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Fairplay
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Corner of 4th & Main St., Fairplay, CO, 80449
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 1-6 p.m.
- 5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora CO 80015
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, July 28
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon – 7 p.m.
- 3105 E. Us Highway 50, CañonCity, CO 81212
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 9400 E Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save A Lot
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial High School
- 9 a.m. – Noon
- 14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Junction of Main Street & Adams Street
- 2-4 p.m.
- Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 1-6 p.m.
- 211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
- Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 1-6 p.m.
- 14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
- Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North-West Fire Station
- Noon-7 p.m.
- 21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- MIRA / Eagle Villas Apts
- 1-4 p.m.
- 405 Nogal Rd., Eagle, CO 81631
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, July 29
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 2:30-6 p.m.
- 3201 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 12 p.m-8p.m.
- 1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Village Exchange Center
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- 1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Human Service Fair
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 750 Hwy 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Charter HealthCare
- 3-7 p.m.
- 1562 Taurus Ct., Loveland, CO 80537
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mariscos El Rey 3
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 6026 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Edgewater Block Party
- 6-8 p.m.
- 2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Ignacio Community Library
- Noon – 7 p.m.
- 470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – University of Colorado Denver
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- 1355 12th St. Denver, CO 80204
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Buena Vista High School
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 559 S. Railroad St., Buena Vista, CO 81211
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 1-6 p.m.
- 7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214
- Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 1-6 p.m.
- 1835 E. Main St, Cortez, CO 81321
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lafayette Gardens Mobile Home Park
- 4-7 p.m.
- 11700 E. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026
- Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- Dayton Opportunity Center
- 3-6 p.m.
- 1445 Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80010
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- YMCA Longmont
- Noon-6 p.m.
- 950 Lashley St., Longmont, CO 80504
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Marian House
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community Food Bank
- 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- 476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Friday, July 30
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health
- Noon-4 p.m.
- 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar
- 2-6 p.m.
- 315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- 1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-7 p.m.
- 2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Joe Rowell Park
- 9 a.m. – noon
- Dolores, CO 81323
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – East Memorial Park
- 6-9 p.m.
- 2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 60 W. Bromley Ave., Brighton, CO
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson