Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Coronavirus
Election 2020
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Video Game News
Top Stories
Denver tap house selling off rare vintage beer collection to try and make ends meet
Video
AstraZeneca CEO: ‘Efficacy is up there with everybody else’
Video
Broncos 2nd half comeback not enough in loss to Chargers
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Video
Video Center
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Veterans Voices
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas
Home for the Holidays
TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Email Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Latest Headlines
Colorado Cases
State COVID-19 Dial
Vaccine News
School Updates
US Cases
Newsletter
World Cases
Community Resources
iPhone App
Android App
COVID-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca CEO: ‘Efficacy is up there with everybody else’
Video
Endangered ferrets get experimental COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado
Pope on COVID-19 vaccine: Needy, vulnerable must come first
Colorado vaccinating correctional workers ahead of schedule
Video
Some Denver Sheriff Deputies set to receive vaccine next week, ahead of health care workers
Video
More COVID-19 Vaccine Headlines
Tri-County Health will rely on ‘honor system’ for vaccine verification
Video
Some Colorado lawmakers renew call to get inmates vaccinated
Video
Initial vaccine dose offers some protection, but not enough for 95% efficacy
Video
Kaiser Permanente distributes first doses of Moderna vaccine to employees
US close to deal with Pfizer for millions more vaccine doses
Video
Johnson & Johnson vaccine data to be released in late January
Video
Moderna COVID-19 vaccines now being administered in rural Colorado
Video
Travel nurses wonder where they fall in line for Colorado vaccines
Video
Veterans among first seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado
Video
High-ranking health official feels confident vaccine will work despite COVID mutations
Video