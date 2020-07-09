COVID-19 vaccine study awarded to Colorado Springs health science institute

A health worker holds a blood sample at the COVID-19 area of the Microanalisis Integral Laboratory in the Versalles Clinic, on June 25, 2020 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The Lynn Health Science Institute in Colorado Springs announced Wednesday that they were awarded the Moderna Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine study.

The press release sent by the Lynn Health Science Institute (LHSI) said that the study slated to start this month is a 24-month long study for healthy individuals age 18 and above.

The institute stated that Dr. Ripley Hollister, who has served the Colorado Springs community for over 20 years, would serve as the Principal Investigator for the study.

They stated that the study would determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to virus resistance for COVID-19.

Are you interested in participating? You must meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria that have been established by Moderna, Inc.’s clinical trial protocol. The data from this trial could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19, according to the LHSI.

People wanting to participate who have been diagnosed with active COVID-19 or those who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection are not eligible to participate in the study.

Throughout the study, qualified participants will receive two vaccinations and be monitored for the remainder of the study.

Interested individuals may visit their website or contact the Lynn call center 719-224-9044.